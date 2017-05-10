

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc. (ITV.L) Wednesday said its total revenue for the first quarter edged down 1 percent, while it is on track to deliver full-year guidance.



For the first quarter, total revenue slid 1 percent to 850 million pounds, and total external revenue declined 3 percent to 731 million pounds.



While Broadcast & Online revenues were down 6 percent to 507 million pounds, Total ITV Studios revenues were up 7 percent to 343 million pounds.



The Group also said it remains on track to deliver 25 million pounds overhead savings and a 25 million pounds reduction in the programme budget, with the absence of a major sporting event.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX