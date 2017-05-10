

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production climbed in March, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 2.6 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production grew the most by 15.2 percent annually in March, followed by chemical output with an increase of 10.7 percent. Manufacturing production registered a moderate growth of 2.2 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.5 percent.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that manufacturing new orders surged 26.6 percent yearly in March, much faster than the 4.3 percent rise in the preceding month.



