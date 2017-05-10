Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been recognized as the 2016 Marketing Cloud Partner of the Year - EMEA by Adobe™, a global leader in digital marketing and digital media solutions, for the second consecutive year. Adobe presented the award to Accenture Interactive at a ceremony last night at Adobe Summit EMEA in recognition of its commitment to a cloud first agenda in marketing services and the collaborative work the two companies have achieved together.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Adobe for the joint success we are driving for our clients," said Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive for Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America, Accenture Interactive. "We are connecting our services with best-in-class solutions from Adobe to power remarkable customer experiences and teaming together to drive innovative joint solutions that disrupt industries. We are committed to enhance our Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities in Europe to seamlessly integrate the customer journey across all touchpoints."

Accenture Interactive and Adobe, as part of their alliance expansion are committed to develop joint innovative solutions for specific industries to transform their customer experiences in North America and Europe. The first set of solutions helps financial services organizations attract, engage and retain high-value customers. Fashion retailers and luxury brands are utilizing the capabilities of the Adobe Experience Cloud. Accenture has developed Accenture Interactive Boutique, a cloud-based platform-as-a-service solution that simplifies the development, execution and measurement of digital marketing and commerce.

"Accenture Interactive's continued leadership and success is a testament to its abilities to deliver innovation and tailored digital marketing solutions," Jay Dettling, vice president of global partners, Adobe. "We are thrilled to honor Accenture Interactive as the Marketing Cloud Partner of the Year and continue to celebrate our collaborative work together. This recognition underscores our joint commitment to drive digital success for our clients."

About Accenture Interactive

Accenture Interactive, part of Accenture Digital, helps the world's leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today's experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive was ranked the world's largest and fastest-growing digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report. To learn more follow us @accenturesocial and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 401,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

