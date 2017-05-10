Allergan Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Notes to Refinance Existing Debt

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) ("Allergan" or the "Company") today announced that, subject to market and other conditions, the Company expects to commence an offering of euro-denominated senior unsecured notes in multiple tranches in the coming weeks. The notes, which are expected to have maturities of up to 12 years, will be issued in a registered public offering by Allergan's indirect subsidiary, Allergan Funding SCS (f.k.a. Actavis Funding SCS), and guaranteed by its indirect subsidiaries Warner Chilcott Limited, Allergan Capital S.Ã r.l. (f.k.a. Actavis Capital S.Ã r.l.) and Allergan Finance, LLC (f.k.a. Actavis, Inc.) (the "Notes").

Allergan intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to fund the purchase of the existing USD notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") commenced today by certain of its subsidiaries, including Allergan Funding SCS, as further described in the offer to purchase for the Tender Offer and, to the extent of any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

This will be Allergan's debut bond issuance in the euro bond market and is intended to be an economic hedge of the Company's increasing euro revenues. It is also an opportunity to diversify our bond investor base given the favorable euro debt market dynamics. Allergan expects that the Tender Offer combined with the Notes issuance will be largely leverage neutral and is not expected to impact current credit ratings.

Allergan has selected Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley (Sole Global Coordinator) to organize a series of European fixed income investor meetings, expected to commence on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017.

Additional Information for Prospective Shareholders:

Allergan and certain of its subsidiaries have filed a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential offering notes which this communication describes. In connection with the commencement of any such offerings, Allergan or its subsidiaries offering securities will file prospectus supplements with the SEC. In the event the Company proceeds with an offering, before investing, potential investors should read the prospectus in the registration statement and any such prospectus supplements and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Allergan, its subsidiaries and these potential offerings.

In the event that the company proceeds with an offering, prospective shareholders may obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, or from the company or the underwriters of that offering by contacting Barclays at 1-888-603-5847, BNP Paribas at 1-800-854-5674, HSBC at 1-866-811-8049, and Morgan Stanley at 1-866-718-1649.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase with respect to any existing debt of the Company or its subsidiaries, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or purchase would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

