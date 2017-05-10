Bridge Therapeutics to Present at BioTrinity 2017 Conference in London

CEO Dr. Greg Sullivan to introduce Bridge and its investigational drug BT-205 to investors and industry executives

LONDON and BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bridge Therapeutics, Inc., an innovative development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, has announced that its CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Greg Sullivan, MD, will present at BioTrinity 2017 in London on Thursday, May 11.

BioTrinity is Europe's leading biopartnering and investment conference and the largest of its type in the UK. The conference, in its 11th year, draws attendees from approximately 30 countries and includes more than 1,000 delegates, dozens of exhibitors, and industry leaders from investment firms and global pharma.

Dr. Sullivan's presentation to key investors and senior industry executives will focus on the story of Bridge Therapeutics and its investigational drug compound BT-205, a unique combination of two synergistic chronic pain drugs-the partial-agonist opioid buprenorphine and the NSAID meloxicam-delivered in a state-of-the-art sublingual formulation. Bridge will be pursuing simultaneous European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals of this patented drug combination for the treatment of chronic pain in opioid-experienced patients.

The size of the chronic pain market in Europe is estimated at 260 million people, and in the United States it's 100 million. An estimated 27 million opioid prescriptions are written every day in Europe, and approximately 197 people die each day from prescription opioids. In the United States, 18 million opioid prescriptions per day are written, with 128 prescription opioid-related deaths occurring daily.

"Our ultimate goal is to make BT-205 available to millions of patients in which addictive and potentially dangerous full-agonist opioids such as oxycodone and morphine are ineffective and/or unsatisfactory," Dr. Sullivan said. "This two-component compound has the potential to be a new treatment option for healthcare providers around the world, and to offer patients an alternative chronic pain therapy."

Dr. Sullivan, who co-founded Bridge Therapeutics with the goal of helping patients beyond the walls of his own medical practice, has 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience conducting human clinical studies for new drugs. Since 2003, he has conducted nearly all the FDA safety and efficacy studies for the buprenorphine products currently approved by the FDA. He is board-certified in both addiction medicine and internal medicine and treats chronic pain patients at his medical practice in Birmingham, Ala.

