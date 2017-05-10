Jackpot.com Launches its New Online Betting Platform for Global Lotteries

LEEDS, England, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new online platform offering punters the simplest and easiest way to bet on the world's biggest lotteries has been unveiled.

Jackpot.com currently provides users with access to 16 lottos regardless of their location, meaning people do not have to be a resident of the country they live in to play the games.

Betting on international lotteries through the site works in a similar way as buying a physical ticket. Punters still pick their numbers; however, they place their bet on the outcome of an official lottery. Jackpot.com manages the entire process and awards the same prize pot as the base lottery operator to any player with a winning combination.

For the most convenient way of entering the world's lotteries, Jackpot.com also offers subscriptions. Allowing people to select their preferred lotto, pick their lucky numbers and have them automatically entered in every draw.

And whether users play online or via the mobile app, Jackpot.com guides them through the betting process from picking their lucky numbers to cashing out their win.

The selection of lotteries available include UK staples such as EuroMillions and UK Lotto but also largely unfamiliar games such as the German Lotto, US Powerball and the Irish Lotto. Proving Brits are looking further afield to increase their chances of a jackpot win.

The US Powerballis one of the most popular lotteries on the site, with the highest recorded jackpot being over $1.5 billion (~£1.16 billion). The draw takes place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and entries start from £3.

Yariv Ron, CEO of Jackpot.com commented, "With the launch of Jackpot.com, we are incredibly excited to provide people greater chances to enjoy the 'winning moment' that playing the lottery provides. By opening up the world's lotteries, we already have thousands of weekly winners and the chances of you claiming a life-changing jackpot is magnified greatly."

Jackpot.com is an online platform and app for playing the world's lotteries, allowing betting on lottery results from all over the world online, without having to worry about going out to buy a ticket. Popular games on Jackpot.com include EuroMillions, US Powerball, Irish Lotto and German Lotto.

