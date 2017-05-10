

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK home builder Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L) Wednesday said market conditions remain good, with the Group delivering a strong performance since the start of the calendar. The company now expects full-year profit before tax to be at the top of the range of current analyst estimates.



The company said the outlook is based on Reuters consensus estimate range of fiscal 2017 profit before tax of 675 million pounds to 733 million pounds as of May 5.



In its trading update for the period from January 1 to May 7, the company said total forward sales, including Jvs, were at record levels, up by 12.7% to 3.21 billion pounds. This equates to 12,822 plots, up from 11,605 plots last year. Private forward sales were up 21.7%



The company said total completions, including joint ventures, are expected to be around 17,350 for the year, the highest number of completions in nine years. The company is on track to deliver about 16,650 wholly owned completions for the full year.



Further, Barratt said it remains well on track to achieve its target of a minimum ROCE of 25%. The company remains focused on delivery of 20% gross margin for full year 2017.



Given strong demand, the company expects to deliver completion and ASP growth for the full year.



