OJSC Surgutneftegas / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' and its agenda 10-May-2017 / 08:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' and its agenda The Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' will hold a meeting on12 May 2017. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 1. Preliminary approval of the annual report, review of the annual accounting (financial) statements of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2016, audit opinions, the Auditing Committee's reports, and the annual report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. 2. Review of proposed distribution of profit (loss) of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' for 2016, including recommendations to the shareholders regarding the size, form, and procedure for payment of dividends on shares of each category, as well as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 3. Nomination of the auditor. 4. Approval of draft resolutions proposed to the annual general shareholders' meeting, the form and text of ballot papers, the scope of documents and information to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting. 5. Organizational arrangements for the annual general shareholders' meeting. [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: OJSC Surgutneftegas Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld.1 628415 Surgut Russia Internet: www.surgutneftegas.ru ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD Sequence No.: 4172 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 571707 10-May-2017

May 10, 2017 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)