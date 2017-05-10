

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) plc (WDGJF.PK) reported that, overall, year to date performance has been weaker than anticipated. The Group anticipates stronger performance in the second half of the year and as a result, management's expectations of full year trading performance are broadly unchanged. The Group said there is no change to its intention to pursue a progressive dividend policy taking into account cash flows and earnings.



Separately, Wood Group announced it has secured a new framework agreement to provide study engineering for North Caspian Operating Company's offshore and onshore asset portfolio in Kazakhstan. The contract extends Wood Group's support of NCOC.



