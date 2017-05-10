

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics manufacturer, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK), Wednesday reported that its full-year profit attributable to owners of parent fell 41 percent year-over to 18.41 billion yen from 31.19 billion yen, and earnings per share dropped to 71.28 yen from 117.50 yen last year.



For the year, ordinary profit decreased more than 36 percent to 26.24 billion yen, and operating profit slid about 27 percent to 30.6 billion yen.



Annual net sales declined by 8.8 percent to 321.2 billion yen from last year's 352.2 billion yen.



For the year 2018, Casio expects attributable profit of 22.5 billion yen, on net sales of 160 billion yen. Basic earnings per share is seen at 91.34 yen for the year.



