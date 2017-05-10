

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) said its profit before tax for the first half of 2017 grew 7.2 percent to 831 million pounds from 666 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share rose to 37.4 pence from 30.4 pence in the year-ago period.



Underlying profit before tax for the period was 842 million pounds, up from 677 million pounds in the same period last year. Underlying earnings rose to 37.9 pence from 30.8 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the half-year period increased 20.3 percent to 11.47 billion pounds from 9.54 billion pounds last year. Organic revenue growth was 3.6 percent.



Like for like revenue growth was 1.2 percent, reflecting sensible price increases and weak volumes in the company's commodity related business and in Brazil.



Compass said that an interim dividend of 11.2 pence per share, an increase of 5.7 percent, will be paid on June 19 to shareholders on the register on May 19.



The Group has also proposed a shareholder return by way of a special dividend of 1 billion pounds in aggregate, or 61 pence per share, expected to be paid on July 17.



Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for fiscal 2017 are positive and unchanged, with growth weighed to the second half.



