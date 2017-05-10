

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British life and health insurer Aviva Plc (AV.L, AV) announced the sale of its 50% shareholdings in life insurance and pension joint ventures Unicorp Vida and Caja España Vida, as well as its retail life insurance business Aviva Vida y Pensiones, to Santalucía. Total consideration of the transaction is 475 million euros or 403 million pounds.



Aviva noted that the transaction is in line with its strategy of allocating capital to markets where it can deliver higher returns and is part of a strategic review of its Spanish operations.



The transaction will result in a gain of approximately 120 million pounds in Aviva's IFRS net asset value and an increase of approximately 130 million pounds in Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus.



The transaction is subject to regulatory and anti-trust approvals and is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2017.



In Spain, Aviva will continue to hold shareholdings in life insurance joint ventures with Caja Granada and Cajamurcia, both part of Banco Mare Nostrum, and Pelayo Group



