

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 1.2984 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 5-month high of 147.98 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2935 and 147.45, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 0.8383 and an 8-month high of 1.3069 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8406 and 1.3030, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 149.00 against the yen, 0.82 against the euro and 1.32 against the franc.



