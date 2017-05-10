Auriant Mining AB (publ) ("Auriant Mining" or the "Company") announced on 11 April 2017 that the Board of Directors proposed to the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company to resolve on a rights issue of approximately 329 MSEK (the "Rights Issue").



On 28 April 2017, Auriant Mining announced that Bertil Holdings Limited, its main shareholder, had withdrawn its support for the Rights Issue.



The Board of Directors are currently in discussions with Bertil Holdings Limited and other stakeholders regarding a new capital raise and will announce to the market as soon as a new proposal can be made.



As a consequence, the Board of Directors has decided to withdraw the proposal on the Rights Issue to the AGM (more specifically items 16-18 on the proposed agenda for the AGM). The Company will still hold the AGM on 12 May 2017 to resolve on all other issues.



Auriant continues to trade in line with its update of 27 April 2017 and remains committed to its 2017 production target of 1 ton. The interim report for the first quarter of 2017 will be published on 19 May 2017 as communicated on 21 April 2017.



For more information, please contact:



Sergey Ustimenko, CEO



tel: +7 495 660 22 20



e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com



Company name: Auriant Mining AB



Short name: AUR



ISIN-code: SE0001337213



Website: www.auriant.com Twitter: @auriantmining



Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company currently has four assets, including one operating mine (Tardan), one early stage exploration asset and two development assets.



Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se.



