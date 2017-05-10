PSP Investments Accelerates International Growth with Launch of European Hub in London

LONDON and MONTRÉAL, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments"), one of Canada's largest pension investment managers, today signalled its continued commitment to Europe with the launch of its European hub. This new London-based office solidifies PSP Investments as a truly global pension investment manager, uniquely positioned to seize new investment opportunities.

Increased European exposure across asset classes

PSP Investments' growing local team will focus on high-quality, long-term investments predominantly in the Private Equity, Private Debt, Infrastructure and Real Estate asset classes. The team has deep industry knowledge and a diversified skill set. It will combine long-term capital, with financially oriented insight from our partners and management teams, to form strategic industry specialized investment platforms across Europe. In the last year alone, the team has made significant acquisitions, in line with its mandate to continue to increase PSP Investments' exposure in the European market.

"PSP Investments' vision is to be a leading global institutional investor that delivers on its risk-return objective by driving a total fund perspective," said André Bourbonnais, President and CEO of PSP Investments. Establishing a European hub is a strategic milestone for us and demonstrates our confidence and commitment to the region."

PSP Investments' has seen numerous successful investments in Europe. These include: Cerba HealthCare, a leading European operator of clinical pathology laboratories (Private Equity); a joint venture with Aviva that includes 12 office buildings in Central London (Real Estate); and AviAlliance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSP Investments and one of the world's leading private industrial airport platforms (Infrastructure).

In line with its investment strategy, PSP Investments has partnered with numerous top-tier organizations in the region, such as Partners Group, SEGRO European Logistics Partnership, BC Partners, Permira and CVC Capital Partners. The European hub will further enable PSP Investments to capitalize on opportunities while further developing strategic partnerships locally.

The European hub currently has a team of 28 professionals. It is located in a PSP Investments' majority owned, newly constructed building located in Victoria at 10 Bressenden Place.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with C$125.8 billion of net assets under management as at September 30, 2016. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and private debt. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages net contributions to the pension funds of Canada's federal Public Service, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York and London, its European hub. For more information, visit http://www.investpsp.com, Twitter @InvestPSP or LinkedIn.

About PSP Investments' European leadership team

Simon Marc, Managing Director of Private Equity, has over 20 years of sector experience having previously worked for top-tier private equity firms in both Paris and London before joining PSP Investments in 2015.

Oliver Duff, Managing Director of Principal Debt and Credit Investments, has over 20 years of experience in leverage finance, with a strong track record of building relationships with syndicate desks, private equity firms and credit funds in European markets.

Patrick Charbonneau, Managing Director of Infrastructure Investments, has over 15 years of experience in the infrastructure sector. Prior to joining PSP Investments in 2006, he worked in infrastructure advisory services for a global accounting firm.

Stéphane Jalbert, Managing Director of Real Estate Investments, is responsible for real estate investment activities in the UK and Europe. Having joined PSP Investments in 2009, Stéphane has over 20 years of global real estate investment management experience.