IAR Systems and Ayla Networks Partner to Boost IoT Product Development

UPPSALA, Sweden andTOKYO, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --IAR Systems®, a future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces a partnership with Ayla Networks, a provider of a global Internet of Things (IoT) platform for the development and management of connected products. By collaborating, the companies help customers worldwide in their development for IoT.

Ayla's IoT Platform provides a complete solution to connect nearly any device to the cloud and applications while offering all of the tools and premium services needed for a manufacturer to manage, provision, and analyze their IoT deployment. From start, the partnership between Ayla and IAR Systems will focus on companies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which is an area where many of Ayla's customers already use the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for ARM®. IAR Embedded Workbench is known for its high quality, powerful performance and strong market position. With its included optimizations technology, it generates very compact code which makes it an ideal choice for creating smart and energy-efficient applications for the IoT.

"For Ayla IoT platform customers needing software tools for IoT development, this partnership makes the decision process easier for them," says Bill Podrasky, VP of Business Development, Ayla Networks. "We will happily recommend IAR Systems' excellent software tools and services as it enables our customers to deliver high-quality products on time."

"The Internet of Things is a constantly growing market applied in many different industries, and we are dedicated to help our customers all the way to find the right solution for their specific needs," says Kiyofumi Uemura, APAC Director, IAR Systems. "Our toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench is the most widely used toolchain for building embedded applications, and together with Ayla solutions we can help companies to boost their IoT product development."

For more information about IAR Embedded Workbench, visit IAR Systems' booth W13-17 at the tradeshow IoT/M2M Expo Spring Tokyo or go to www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench. For more information about the solutions from Ayla Network, visit booth in W17-32 at IoT/M2M Expo Spring Tokyo or go to www.aylanetworks.com.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, visualSTATE, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.

