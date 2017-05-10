VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Medgold Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MED) (the "Company" or "Medgold") is pleased to announce that preminary results have been received for the first six lines of an 18 line ground induced polarization & resistivity geophysical survey at the Tlamino Project in southeastern Serbia. The survey results appear to show a significant chargeability anomaly, consistent over several hundred metres, close to surface and coincident with historical drilled mineralization at the Liska occurrence. The survey is ongoing and the anomaly appears to be flat-lying and trending towards the Barje occurrence, located approximately 1.5 km to the northeast, and host to high-grade outcropping Au-Ag mineralization.

Dan James, President of Medgold, commented: "We're pleased with the progress of the survey at Tlamino. We have already identified a significant near-surface and flat-lying chargeability anomaly, which we interpret to be associated with the disseminated sulphide mineralization. We are particularly pleased as this anomaly demonstrates a clear association between chargeability and known sulphide-bearing mineralization, as identified from historical drilling at the Liska occurrence. The survey is progressing in a northeast-direction, towards our high-grade Barje occurrence, and so far is corroborating our proposed geological model of flat-lying mineralization, associated with a major regional detachment fault. We hope the survey may provide significant blind drill targets, between the Liska and Barje occurrences, which will be drill-tested in this summer."

The Tlamino Gold Project is located in southern Serbia, and includes two historical showings: Liska and Barje, which lie on a northeast trend separated by 1.5 km. Both showings are associated with a regional east-west striking detachment fault, which in the vicinity of these showings has been overlain by conglomerates. Mineralization is located at the contact of the basement metamorphic rocks and the base of the conglomerate cover. At Liska, the mineralization is Pb-Zn dominant and Au-Ag poor, but at Barje the mineralization is high-grade Au-Ag and relatively poor in Pb-Zn.

Historical drilling from Liska, completed by the Yugoslav government in the 1970s for Pb-Zn mineralization, identified a significant flat-lying and northeast-elongate body of Pb-Zn mineralization which is open to the northeast; towards Barje. The chargeability anomaly from our ongoing IP survey is broadly consistent with the morphology of the Liska drilling results and also demonstrates continuation to the northeast towards Barje.

Medgold's diamond drilling program at Tlamino is expected to commence in late July or early August and will drill-test the high-grade outcropping mineralization at Barje, and its possible continuity towards the Liska occurrence, as well as test newly identified chargeability anomalies. The ongoing IP survey at Tlamino is expected to be complete by the end of May before relocating to the Karamanica prospect, located approximately 8 km to the west-northwest from the Liska-Barje occurrences.

