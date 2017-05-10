

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in March, data published by the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



Industrial production grew 2 percent in March from February, when it declined 1.7 percent. Output was forecast to climb 1 percent. This was the fastest growth since November, when it climbed 2.7 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing advanced 2.5 percent, in contrast to a 0.7 percent fall in February. Economists had forecast a 0.9 percent rise.



On the other hand, construction output declined 5.1 percent, following February's 5.4 percent increase.



In the first quarter, industrial production declined 0.5 percent sequentially and manufacturing output by 0.3 percent.



