Edgewater Networks, the leader in Network Edge Orchestration, announced today that its subscription-based Network Edge Orchestration delivery model, Cloud2Edge Complete, was presented with the 2017 Best VoIP Innovation Award by UK-based Internet Telephony Services Providers' Association (ITSPA).

Cloud2Edge Complete offers Network Edge Orchestration as a Service to dramatically lower the cap-ex burden for service providers and VARS deploying Unified Communications (UC) in the Small and Medium Enterprise market. UC providers are quickly able to deploy Network Edge Orchestration to rapidly scale deployments and use real time service quality management to increase customer satisfaction and reduce churn.

"Edgewater Networks winning the ITSP best VoIP innovation award demonstrates the increasing demand from service providers to manage the edge of their deployments," commented Matt Townend, Director of Research and Consulting at The Cavell Group. "Edgewater Networks' Cloud2Edge Complete delivery model impressed, with the ability to offer increased security and analytics functions becoming increasingly important to service providers."

Network Edge Orchestration is a hybrid cloud-edge approach to security, service quality management and analytics. The cloud-based EdgeView Service Control Center, can be housed in the providers' cloud or managed by Edgewater Networks and offers the ability to centrally monitor and manage all voice, video, and data traffic from the core network to every VoIP endpoint. The customer premises-based EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge actively monitors, secures, and optimizes service quality.

Cloud2Edge Complete bundles together the two primary components of Network Edge Orchestration with Edgewater Networks' professional service and ongoing hardware and software maintenance for a single, monthly. With Cloud2Edge Complete, customers are able to pay for only what they need, as usage is pooled and aggregated at the account level rather than then device-level.

"Cloud2Edge Complete has gained significant traction with our customer base as a way to meet the rapidly growing demand for UC services in the SME market," said Dave Norman, CEO of Edgewater Networks. "The recognition by ITSPA validates that our approach to deliver Network Edge Orchestration platform broadly to the UC industry has an indisputable impact on the way we manage the evolving adoption of VoIP technologies."

All of the nominations for the 2017 ITSPA Awards have been featured on the ITSPA website and in the awards brochure. For more information about ITSPA, please visit https://www.itspa.org.uk/.

