Kroll, a global leader in risk mitigation, investigations, business intelligence, compliance, cyber resilience, security, and incident response solutions has announced the appointment of Louis-David Magnien as a Managing Director.

Based in Kroll's Paris office, Louis-David will support clients across France, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Louis-David has significant experience in the international investment banking industry, having worked in a series of senior roles at leading firms including Credit Suisse, UBS, Merrill Lynch and Société Générale.

Most recently, Louis-David was CEO of Silvaris Capital Management, a global long/short equity hedge fund he co-founded four years ago. Louis-David was directly responsible for the setup and management of the firm, its asset raising and product strategies, its 10-person team management, operations, and regulatory and compliance oversight.

Previously, Louis-David was with Credit Suisse in London, where from 2010-2012 he was Head of Strategy and Coverage Management in the Investment Banking Division in EMEA. During this period he was responsible for the definition, implementation, and monitoring of client and business prioritization for the division, encompassing 700 bankers and more than $1 billion in revenue. He had joined Credit Suisse in 2003 as Director, Financial Institutions Group, with a remit of managing the bank's relationships with French and Belgian clients.

From 1996-2003, Louis-David was with UBS's Financial Institutions Group in London, where he was responsible for origination and execution of M&A and financing mandates for French, Belgian, and Italian clients. Earlier in his career, he was with Merrill Lynch in London, and Société Générale in New York.

Bechir Mana, Senior Managing Director EMEA and Paris office head, commented: "I'm pleased that Louis-David has joined our Paris team as a Managing Director to support our regional growth plans. He has deep international experience in the world of investment banking, with detailed knowledge of the financial industry's evolution. He brings a wealth of experience of mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financing, capital management, risk management and regulatory compliance and will be on hand to support our global clients."

Louis-David Magnien added: "Kroll has an exceptional brand and prominent reputation for helping clients identify and manage risk when they are exploring complex investments or making key strategic decisions on their transactions. I'm pleased to be joining the talented team in Paris and look forward to contributing to the growth strategy by bringing to the team the knowledge and experience I've gained working with financial institutions."

Louis-David earned a Master of Science degree in International Finance and Taxation Management at HEC Paris (Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales) and a Master in International Taxation degree from the University of Paris XI. He is fluent in French, English, Italian, and German.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Kroll

Kroll is the leading global provider of risk solutions. For more than 40 years, Kroll has helped clients make confident risk management decisions about people, assets, operations and security through a wide range of investigations, cyber security, due diligence and compliance, physical and operational security and data and information management services. Headquartered in New York with more than 35 offices in 20 countries, Kroll has a multidisciplinary team of nearly 1,000 employees and serves a global clientele of law firms, financial institutions, corporations, non-profit institutions, government agencies and individuals.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510005612/en/

Contacts:

Kroll

Meredith Foster

+44 207 029 5168

mfoster@kroll.com

or

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Charlotte Pascal

+44 207 282 1021

charlotte.pascal@citigatedr.co.uk