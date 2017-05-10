LiveXpert was a part of NewTek NDI Central at NAB 2017

BORDEAUX, France, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --3D Storm, authorized distributor of NewTek products and LiveXpert, showcased the latest LiveXpert solutions at NAB 2017 in NDI Central (SL5421).

3D Storm, authorized distributor of NewTek products and LiveXpert, is a high value added distributor of tools for live video and sports production. 3D Storm team delivers professional solutions through a network of Specialist, Authorized Dealers and Integrators providing customers with an exclusive access to the newest and most innovative solutions on the market for video over IP, streaming, 4K production and software driven video production technology.

LiveXpert, tools for live video and sports production, answers producers' needs for graphics creation, social media integration, sports scoring and statistics to display on big screens in stadiums, arenas and on second screens.

Easily transition to video over IP with LiveXpert products by 3D Storm. LiveXpert product line offers the largest catalog of solutions supporting NewTek's innovative Network Device Interface - NDI.

3D Storm showcased the latest products from LiveXpert at NAB show in Las Vegas from 24 to 27 April 2017 on NewTek NDI Central (SL5421).

LiveXpert' member of the NewTek Developer Network, is a range of tools for live video and sports productions. Sports scoring and statistics, graphics management and social media integration, LiveXpert solutions round out control room equipment in TV studios and conference facilities, mobile control rooms for entertainment and sports events as well as outside broadcast.

LiveXpert Products supporting NewTek innovative Network Device Interface - NDI technology:

LiveMedia Server is a multichannel and multiformat player and recorder. The system supports the largest range of audio and video codecs in the market, both in Standard and High Definition with built-in up/down conversion and aspect ratio adjustment per clip. The function "Play While Rec" of LiveMedia Server is easy to manage. Users can add a file to any playout channel while this file is still being recorded. The latest version supports NewTek Advanced Edition, the new TriCaster TC1 and NewTek IP Series and allows to control audio mixer from a MIDI external console. Now also exists as a 1- and 4-channel software only version, LMS-NDI-1CH & LMS-NDI-4CH. It can be installed on any PC with Windows connected to the Ethernet network and can provide up to 4media playing or recording channels per PC. The LMS-NDI application enables you to create and broadcast multi-codec clip playlists from a PC on the local network, without a dedicated peripheral. The integrated playlist editor supports most of the market's files and codecs: MPEG PS/TS, MP4, QUICKTIME, Apple ProRes®, DNxHD®, DVCPRO HD, XDCAM, MXF, GXF, DV, FLV and many others in the same broadcast list. LMS-NDI reads the playlist in real time, without prior transcoding, in an NDI stream available on the entire network, without latency. The latest version of the software has new scheduling features. The schedule recording feature allows to schedule start and stop recording by date and time. Multiple scheduling can be prepared in advance. Recursive scheduling is also supported. Playlist scheduler allows to schedule the display of any saved playlist by date and time. The playout channel will then load and play automatically the scheduled playlists. Price: starting from 999€ RRP.

LiveCG Broadcast, LiveCG Broadcast is the most compact multilayer character generator for automatic management of title and graphics. It is a 1U turnkey system providing video makers with a wide range of tools to create and insert all kinds of graphics in their live video productions, from a user friendly interface and within a few clicks. Made for all kinds of productions, election results, sports scores, and television game shows, LiveCG Broadcast features an exclusive social media broadcasting engine. It's perfect for music, sport, news and shopping channels. LiveCG Broadcast can handle multiple dynamic sources simultaneously: split the screen to display music titles, artists, people information, games ranking, stock exchange rates or breaking news, updated automatically from RSS feeds, text files or Excel spreadsheets. LiveCG Broadcast is delivered with Social Hub software for real time social media management and moderation. The Social Hub collects posts, messages, images and videos in real time on a dedicated interface, coming from Facebook®, Twitter®, Flickr®, WhatsApp®, Skype®, Instagram®, Line®, RSS feeds, email accounts. Social Hub is delivered with a GSM modem to receive SMS.

Price: starting from 4.499€ RRP.

LiveCG Football is a professional scoring and graphics management application for NewTek TriCaster, the most complete and affordable tool designed for TriCaster and 3Play, for live broadcasting and for displaying figures and graphics in real-time on large screens in football stadiums. The powerful database engine of LiveCG Football gives the ability to store information about all the games: teams, countries, leagues and championships. All important data, such as players' names, coaches, referees, players' pictures and team logos, are stored once to be easily used again, each time a new game is being broadcasted. LiveCG Football features an editor to create and customize all stills and animated graphics according to a defined branding. LiveCG Football provides a full set of templates covering all needs: full screen big score, top corner small score, teams' presentations, statistics boards, timer, extended time, faults and penalty. Tickers and advertising can be displayed live from LiveCG Football and increase sponsors' and advertisers' exposure. LiveCG Football is used by major football clubs in Europe,including Girondins de Bordeaux, AS Monaco, FC Nice, FC Brest, Stade Rennais, Olympique Lyonnais, FC Valence (Spain), Levante, Real Club Celta de Vigo, Charlton Athletic, AS Saint Etienne, AJ Auxerre.

Price: starting from 3.499€ RRP.

