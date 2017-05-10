Yet Another Innovation from Turkish Airlines for its U.S. and U.K. Bound Flights.

ISTANBUL, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global carrier launches its newest laptop offering on-board for the business class passengers of these flights.

The national flag carrier has now started to offer laptops for its business class passengers of U.S. bound flights as from today. It will also launch the same practice for its U.K. bound business class passengers as of12th May, 2017.

By this new service, those passengers will be able to uninterruptedly be taken up with their personal things to do on their laptops above the clouds, while they can experience the Planet, seamless in-flight entertainment system of Turkish Airlines, on the other side.

Within the context of this new practice, those passengers who deliver their personal laptops to the authorized TK staff before their flight, can request a laptop from the cabin crew in order to follow their business or personal processes on-board during the flight.

Those laptops, that have the feature of being a tablet after being folded and as well as a touchscreen property, will be offered through a high security system which protect the personal information/works of the passengers by automatically and permanently deleting them all from the system when the notebook computer having shut down. However, if those passengers who wish to make a copy from those personal works to an USB memory stick, can easily do that.

According to the 2016 Skytrax survey, Turkish Airlines was chosen as "Europe's Best Airline" for the sixth and "Best Airline in Southern Europe" for the eighth consecutive time.

