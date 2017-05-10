sprite-preloader
Bioventix Plc - Siemens Launches New Troponin Test

PR Newswire
London, May 10

Bioventix plc
("Bioventix" or "the Company")

Siemens Launches New Troponin Test

The Board has become aware of the launch of a new test by Siemens for troponin, a key biomarker used in heart attack diagnostics. This launch is significant for Bioventix as the test uses antibodies created by Bioventix and accordingly the Company will receive product royalties based on Siemens activities in this area. There is more detailed information on the Siemens web-site:

http://www.siemens.com/press/en/pressrelease/?press=/en/pressrelease/2017/healthineers/pr2017040269hcen.htm&content[]=HC

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Stephen Norcross
Corporate Finance
Corporate Broking		Tel: 020 7220 0500

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.


© 2017 PR Newswire