Leading Ad Tech Firm, Woobi, Chosen as Finalist for the 2017 Bully Awards

Tel Aviv-based ad tech firm, Woobi, is delighted to announce that it is chosen as a finalist for the 2017 Bully Awards.

Each year, the award explores the European Tech Innovation landscape, 'in search of bright stars'. The finalists are firms in all stages of business that exhibit excellence in product innovation, leadership, growth and growth potential.

Chaya Soggot, Founder and CEO, Woobi, said, "We are proud to be finalists for the 2017 Bully Awards. Having won the Bully Awards in 2015 with our proprietary DMA technology, we are honored to have our Programmatic In-Game Video Platform nominated for innovation this year. The fact that we have been nomiated for yet another award is a great endoresement of our technology and our innovation, highlighting our commitment to helping brands utilise advertising channels within games in a way that truly benefits the user and creates a positive campaign impact. It is once again, extremely gratifying to see this industry's recognition of our work."

Woobi's programmatic in-game video platform enables brands and agencies to plan around audiences, buy when users are open to engage and optimize their global advertising, based on performance-driven data.

By creating deep engagement opportunities through in-game advertising, brands can now interact with their audiences where they spend their time and undivided attention, creating a deeper, long-lasting brand engagement.

This year's theme for the Bully Awards is 'Reinvention'. The ceremony will explore the Reinvention of the Entrepreneur, of Venture Capital, and of the tech Industry as a whole. The 8th Annual Gala Awards Ceremony will see the winner's crowned.

This year, Woobi's programmatic video platform has been shortlisted for the European Digiday Video Awards and The Drum's Digital Trading Award, and has won the Digiday US Video Awards.

Woobi is an award-winning video advertising company, servicing brands, advertisers, games and app-developers. Woobi's programmatic platform enables brands and agencies to plan around audiences, buy when users are open to engage, and optimize their global advertising using verified data. Woobi's programmatic platform enables our advertisers a single gateway into games, and our publishers an easy access to premium global demand partners. By creating deep engagement opportunities through in-game advertising, brands can now interact with their audiences where they spend their time and undivided attention, while reacting to each user's significant moments during gameplay.

