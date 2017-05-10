Porter Airlines Increases Fuel Efficiency with SkyBreathe®

TOULOUSE, France, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Porter Airlines, the acclaimed Canadian carrier, pursues its commitment to sustainable development by signing a partnership with OpenAirlines to use its innovative fuel efficiency platform SkyBreathe®.

By this agreement, SkyBreathe® will analyze billions of data on aircraft usage that cover a host of elements including weather conditions, payload, flight path, ATC constraints and progress monitoring. Based on the collected data, the software computes hundreds of fuel-focussed parameters and provides easy-to-understand KPIs (key performance indicators) at the company level or down to each and every flight. Thanks to these reports, Porter Airlines will be able to monitor the performance of its fuel saving plan, comparing actual savings against set targets and to implement the most appropriate best practices to reduce fuel burn and save money.

"A successful fuel efficiency program requires considerable changes in an airline, that's why we involve all stakeholders and offer a first class expertise of consulting to ensure that Porter Airlines make significant savings. Rather than just deploying a software, we would like to build a long-term relationship and to contribute greatly to Porter Airlines' sustainability and future growth," comments Alexandre Feray, CEO OpenAirlines. "Fuel constitutes over 30% of an airline's operating cost. While fuel prices tend to rise, airlines must adjust their budgets accordingly and SkyBreathe will deliver a positive ROI in a short timeframe. Our existing customers have already documented fuel savings of more than 2% annually."

"It is always important for us to focus on reducing fuel costs and, at the same time, lower our environmental footprint," says Piyush Gandhi Vice President, Flight Operations, Porter Airlines. "We can use SkyBreathe® data to provide our pilots with constructive feedback about the most efficent operating techniques. It is important to be proactive in this respect and we are taking a leadership position as North America's first passenger airline to use this technology."

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating® and also rated as Best Regional Airline in North America by Skytrax.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston, Washington (Dulles) and Pittsburgh, and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Stephenville, N.L., Myrtle Beach, S.C., Burlington, Vt., and Orlando-Melbourne, Fla. Vacation packages are available from Porter Escapes at www.porterescapes.com. Visit www.flyporter.com.

About OpenAirlines

OpenAirlines was founded in Toulouse, France, in 2006 to meet the needs of airlines to optimize their flight operations and reduce their costs. Leveraging a team of airline specialists and data scientists, it offers innovative software solutions to save fuel (SkyBreathe®), manage crews (CrewIntelligence' and CrewPad') and fleet (OptiFleet'). More info: www.openairlines.com