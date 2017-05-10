Informa Invests in Unily Intranet to Boost Global Connectivity and Engagement for 7,500 Colleagues

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FTSE 100 publishing, intelligence and events group Informa has launched a Unily intranet to help its 7,500 colleagues around the world connect, collaborate and work smarter.

Informa implemented Unily, the Intranet-as-a-Service product from technology consultancy BrightStarr, as a common central digital workspace for its five corporate divisions and each office and homeworking hub around the world. Unily integrates with Microsoft Office 365 tools such as SharePoint, Yammer, OneDrive for Business, Skype for Business and Delve in a unified solution that helps to encourage user adoption, and is flexible and scalable to support the business as it grows.

"Choosing an as-a-service product allowed Informa to initiate and complete its intranet project in an agile manner. The core functionality was quickly established, with users invited to input on their needs and preferences throughout. The core project team then collaborated with BrightStarr to configure and customise the product to meet the group's unique needs," said Hannah Unsworth, Senior Business Analyst, BrightStarr. "The result is a user-centric solution that resonates throughout the business."

The new intranet is packed full of useful and intelligent features that attract interest and encourage adoption and participation:

Each user has a personalised experience of the intranet, seeing relevant resources and news that interests them, with the ability to select the tools they use most often as quick links for more efficient working.

Colleagues can generate their own content and use conversations to engage one another and participate in business initiatives, through integration with Yammer.

A re-organised information architecture and search functionality makes key resources, news and information quicker and easier to find.

"Colleagues told us they wanted more opportunities to participate in the life of the company and engage with each other, as well as tools that would help their everyday work," said Joe Dilieto, Digital Communications Manager, Informa. "We invested in the Unily solution from BrightStarr to create a modern and engaging digital workspace, accessible from anywhere and on any device. Unily helps provide seamless access to technology as well as news and resources, and improved forums for social collaboration and discussion. The workspace enables colleagues to stay up to date, share knowledge and collaborate, and ultimately helps us work smarter as we seek to continue to innovate and grow as a business."

About Unily

Unily is the award-winning intranet-as-a-service from award-winning consultancy BrightStarr. Designed from the ground up to improve organisational productivity, efficiency and engagement, Unily gives workforces with the ability to communicate and collaborate from any device, anywhere. After a decade of custom intranet engagements, BrightStarr recognised that most organisations have similar core requirements. Unily incorporates them all-and much more-in a custom-built and standalone platform that can be deployed in weeks. For more information visit www.unily.com.

About Informa

Informa operates at the heart of the Knowledge and Information Economy. It is a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business. With more than 7,500 colleagues globally, it has a presence in all major geographies, including North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For more see www.informa.com.

