SimCorp will publish its interim report for Q1 2017 to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at around 8:00 am (CEST).



SimCorp's Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 2:00 pm (CEST). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:



From Denmark: +45 3848 7513 From USA: +1 646 254 3364 From other countries: +44 (0)20 3427 1906



The pin code to access the call is 3587669.



At the end of the conference call there will be a Q&A session.



It will also be possible to follow the presentation via this link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/6ex69vk8.



The presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp's website www.simcorp.com.



SimCorp A/S