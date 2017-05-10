SpareBank 1 SMN:Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 5 May 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 72.00 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 160,983 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 2,820 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 83 301 Rolf Jarle Broeske



Tomm Boeyesen



Katharina Erlandsen



Kjell Fordal 83



83



83



83 5,083



4,772



301



244,723 Erik Gunnes



Finn Haugan 83



83 313



200,299 Vegard Helland 83 33,613 Kjersti Hoenstad 83 3,379 Oddny Lysberg



Nelly Maske



Ola Neråsen



Endre Jo Reite



Berit Rustad 83



83



83



83



83 717



20,083



37,540



6,931



2,386 Svein Tore Samdal 83 22,919 Tove Westrum Soerensen 20 2,992 Roger Teimansen



83



546





*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 10 May 2017

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

