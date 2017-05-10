sprite-preloader
10.05.2017
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN:Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 5 May 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 72.00 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount. 

Following this, the savings programme has 160,983 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 2,820 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

 

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 83 301
Rolf Jarle Broeske

Tomm Boeyesen

Katharina Erlandsen

Kjell Fordal 		83

83

83

83 		5,083

4,772

301

244,723
Erik Gunnes

Finn Haugan 		83

83 		313

200,299
Vegard Helland 83 33,613
Kjersti Hoenstad 83 3,379
Oddny Lysberg

Nelly Maske

Ola Neråsen

Endre Jo Reite

Berit Rustad 		83

83

83

83

83 		717

20,083

37,540

6,931

2,386
Svein Tore Samdal 83 22,919
Tove Westrum Soerensen 20 2,992
Roger Teimansen

  		83

  		546

 

 

*) incl. close associates

 

Trondheim, 10 May 2017

               

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

 

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



