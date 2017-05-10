FMW-Redaktion

In Libyen wird die Öl-Produktion weiter hochgefahren, was schon seit Tagen den Ölpreis dämpft. Dazu kommt aktuell die neueste Prognose der US-Energiebehörde "EIA". Sie erhöht ihre 2017-Prognose für die US-Ölproduktion erneut auf jetzt 9,3 Millionen Barrels pro Tag im Jahresdurchschnitt! 2018 soll die Fördermenge sogar auf glatt 10 Millionen Barrels pro Tag steigen. Keine guten Aussichten für den Ölpreis, wenn man im Bullen-Lager ist. Aktuelles Zitat der EIA:

Increased drilling rig activity is expected to give a boost to U.S. crude oil production this year and in 2018. In its new monthly forecast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration revised up its estimate for U.S. oil production this year by about 100,000 barrels per day to an average of 9.3 million barrels per day. The number of drilling rigs climbed to a two-year high at the end of April which will lead to higher oil production later ...

