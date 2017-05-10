

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade deficit declined more-than-expected in March, as exports rose faster than imports, figures from the customs office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 5.4 billion in March from EUR 6.4 billion in February. Economists had expected the deficit to fall to EUR 6.0 billion.



Exports climbed 3.8 percent monthly in March, faster than the 1.6 percent increase in February. Imports rebounded 0.8 percent after a 2.3 percent drop in the prior month.



During the first quarter of this year, total trade deficit of the country widened to EUR 19.9 billion from EUR 13.4 billion in the fourth quarter.



Moreover, this was the second historical deficit, after EUR 20.2 billion shortfall in the first quarter of 2011.



Exports declined 3.8 percent over the quarter, while imports rose by 1.4 percent.



