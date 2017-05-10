ATOS: Atos secures IT services contract to power Northern Ireland Electricity Networks

Paris (France), Belfast (Ireland), 10th May 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/), a leader in digital transformation, and a recognised Leader for European Managed Workplace Services by Gartner (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_01/atos-positioned-leader-gartner-magic-quadrant-european-managed-workplace-services)*, announces today that it has been selected as the trusted digital partner to provide IT services for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited (NIE Networks), the owner of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

Under the £60 million, seven year agreement, Atos will supply NIE Networks with a range of core services including desktop management, applications management, ICT infrastructure, hosting and voice and data network services. These will help NIE Networks to deliver continual improvement and innovation, drive operational excellence and assist the business to operate optimally in the changing electricity market, so it can continue to provide an efficient service to its 860,000 customers in Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the news of the contract, Gavin Thomson, Senior Vice President, Big Data & Security UK&I, Scotland, Ireland and Wales said: "As a leader in Managed Workplace Services, Atos is delighted to have been chosen by NIE Networks as its trusted partner to deliver the IT operational excellence and innovation required to transform their digital experience and provide a more innovative workplace. We look forward to building a long-term, rewarding and successful partnership that will benefit and support their continuing digital transformational journey."

Nicholas Tarrant, Managing Director at NIE Networks said: "IT is a critical part of how we run the electricity network today. It ensures that we can respond quickly to power cuts and keep customers up to date with progress. It also helps us to collect meter readings quarterly from 860,000 homes and businesses. We are looking forward to working with Atos over the next seven years to deliver a reliable and efficient service for NIE Networks and its customers."

With a global practice of 1,500 business technologists, Atos' specialist Energy and Utilities team are experts in delivering digital transformation through managed workplace services for businesses in the distribution, transmission and retail networks industries across the world. Atos' experience and market knowledge will be made available to NIE Networks to support their vision of being a high-performing networks company contributing positively to the Northern Ireland community.

*Atos has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader for European Managed Workplace Services (MWS), based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services report (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_01/atos-positioned-leader-gartner-magic-quadrant-european-managed-workplace-services) in January this year (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_01/atos-positioned-leader-gartner-magic-quadrant-european-managed-workplace-services).



About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. In the UK & Ireland around 10,000 employees deliver business technology solutions for some of the country's largest public and private sector organisations. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defence, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

About Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIE Networks) owns the electricity transmission and distribution network and operates the electricity distribution network which transports electricity to over 860,000 customers. Acquired by ESB in December 2010, NIE Networks remains an autonomous organisation with its own Board and management teams and separate regulation via the Utility Regulator.The company's transmission and distribution network consists of over 49,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables and 300 major substations.

