elit® Ultra-Luxury Vodka and Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel Partner to Launch Signature Bottle

Limited edition bottle will be available at Ibiza's top-rated open-air dance club and beach hotel

NEW YORK, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --elit® ultra-luxury Vodka announced today a collaboration for the third year with Palladium Hotel Group's Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel. The limited edition bottle comes just ahead of the party season in Ibiza and marks both brands' commitment to delivering outstanding products and service.

Modeled after the ultra-luxury vodka's unique freeze-filtration process and unrivaled precision, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel 2017 edition comes in an elegantly frosted version of the elit® bottle, gradually fading out into a see-through shade of silver at the base. The Ushuaïa logo is engraved in translucent red ink and the text is printed in semi-transparent metallic silver.

"With the success of our partnership in the previous years, we've set the bar quite high," said Piet-Hein Schnellen, elit® Global Marketing Manager. "However, with the unique and distinguished new bottle design, we're expecting the 2017 sequel to reach even more shelves and glasses. We cannot wait to toast Ushuaïa's summer visitors while enjoying the world's best music and party scene."

Danny Gómez Korf, Brand Ambassador and PR & Sponsorship Manager at Palladium Hotel Group, added, "The unique elit® ultra-luxury vodka bottles have stood out on every VIP table in the past couple of years. The distinct sense of style that Ushuaïa and elit® have in common really shines through this year's special edition bottle. With its translucent white writing, the new bottle represents the true essence of the Mediterranean, of Ibiza and its party spirit. We look forward to seeing it in the hands of all revelers this season."

The Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel 2017 editionwill appear on shelves and at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel starting May 2017. Within the hotel itself, the limited edition bottle will be promoted through audiovisual support, including video walls at the reception area, photo images on totems and in elevators, in-room TV channels and TV screens behind the various bars. Guests of the VIP area will be able to order the special bottle from the restaurant drinks menus.

About Stoli® Group

Part of SPI Group - one of the world's leading premium spirits businesses - Stoli® Group was established in 2013 as the division responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of SPI's global spirit portfolio.

About Ushua ï a Ibiza Beach Hotel

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is a luxurious 417-room hotel comprised of two buildings: The Ushuaïa Club, featuring an amazing poolside stage, and The Ushuaïa Tower, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. Ushuaïa is dedicated to providing the best outdoor entertainment venue coupled with a modern, cutting-edge hotel experience. Designed for the discerning traveller seeking the fun and entertainment associated with Ibiza, Ushuaïa continuously raises the bar -from Swim-Up room options, daytime parties hosted by celebrated DJs, to "chromotherapy," the ability to set the mood to their rooms with LED lights, ensuring that the party never stops. Its collection of dining options is unrivalled, from Ibiza's first premier steakhouse Montauk and Minami serving sushi and other Japanese delicacies, to The Oyster and Caviar Bar beside the pool and the relaxed Ushuaïa Beach Club providing the perfect fuel for Ibiza party-goers.

