OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products and services, today announces that nubia Mobile embarks PEARL by OT® embedded Secure Element (eSE), in their recently released Z11miniS and Z17mini smartphones. Thanks to OT's eSE, nubia will enable smartphone owners to securely access all public transportation services in Beijing and Shenzhen in the coming months.

Once the Beijing or Shenzhen transport application is installed on their nubia smartphone, end-users will no longer need to go to their transport company counters to buy tickets. They will be able to recharge their digital transport card online directly via their application and will simply need to hold their smartphone near the contactless reader in the bus or the subway to pass the gates. They will also be able to use their phone to pay in retail stores accepting contactless payments, as they are used to doing with their current transport cards. PEARL by OT® will allow them to securely enjoy the convenience of these NFC services.

PEARL by OT® enables handset and wearable device makers to deploy new contactless services certified by key payment schemes worldwide and transport authorities of the largest cities in the world. It has recently been granted MTPS certification for all Mobile Financial Services technologies in China. This unique multi-application platform also supports access control, biometrics, secure storage use-cases and value added services such as keyless car entry.

"We are happy to offer nubia users with a convenient, secure and easy-to-use way of commuting in partnership with OT." commented Ni Fei, Senior Vice President of nubia. "This new service will extend the existing NFC transport services offered to Z9 and Z9 Max owners in Shenzhen and already relying on OT's eSE, to a much larger number of users."

"The support of Chinese, as well as international transit technologies, enabled by our eSE, is a key asset for handset makers wanting to address the fragmented market of transport systems throughout the world." said Viken Gazarian, Deputy Managing Director of the Connected Device Makers business at OT. "We are very pleased to support nubia for the deployment of NFC transport services in major megalopolis like Beijing and Shenzhen with their latest smartphones."

ABOUT OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

OT is a world leader in embedded digital security that protects you when you connect, authenticate or pay.

OT is strategically positioned in high growth markets and offers embedded security software solutions for "end-point" devices as well as associated remote management solutions to a huge portfolio of international clients, including banks and financial institutions, mobile operators, authorities and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.

OT employs over 6 500 employees worldwide, including almost 700 R&D people. With a global footprint of 4 regional secure manufacturing hubs and 39 secure service centers, OT's international network serves clients in 169 countries. For more information: www.oberthur.com

