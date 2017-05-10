Tayab Hasan Joins DCMN as UK General Manager

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Former SevenVentures executive Tayab Hasan has joined international growth marketing specialist DCMN to lead the company's UK operations, as the Berlin-headquartered company continues to expand its presence across Europe, the US and Asia.

Mr Hasan joins DCMN from SevenVentures, the venture capital investment arm of ProSiebenSat.1, Germany's largest media group, where he served for two years as UK Managing Director. Prior to this, he worked as Head of International Expansion for startup incubator Rocket Internet.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/509829/Tayab_Hasan.jpg )



Mr Hasan will be based in London where he will focus on growing the team and existing client base of UK companies looking to expand their presence across Europe, and UK businesses looking to enter the TV and media space. In the UK, DCMN has secured media campaigns for digital brands including fashion retailer ASOS, online mattress dealer Eve and secondhand clothing marketplace Vinted.

DCMN Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Matthias Riedl, said: "Tayab is the perfect match for DCMN UK at its current growth stage. With extensive experience on both the investment and operational side of the digital industry, he will speerhead our UK operations and drive our business to the next level."

Since 2015, DCMN has launched international hubs in the US, India, France and the UK, with further openings planned for Europe and Asia this year. Recently ranked among the fastest-growing European companies on the FT1000, DCMN has registered 100% annual revenue growth each year since 2010.

Mr Hasan said: "It's no secret that many UK companies have their eye on expansion to European markets, and DCMN is there to give digital brands in the UK a leg-up when it comes to growing their business on the continent. This international focus of DCMN's work was particularly exciting to me and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

About DCMN

DCMN helps digital brands to grow their business on a global scale with data-driven and creative marketing solutions. The full-stack growth specialist executes campaigns across all media with services spanning creation and production, media planning and buying, and campaign optimization with their in-house technology. With an international team of over 110+ experts in creative, media, technology and digital business, DCMN is operating across the globe. Founded by Andreas Dengler and Matthias Riedl in 2010, the company has its headquarters in Berlin and offices in Paris, London, New York, Bangalore, Kochi, Gurgaon, Hamburg and Munich. DCMN counts more than 90 digital brands in its portfolio including Jimdo, Wayfair, eToro, Made.com, Com2Us, Gameloft, Outfittery and Glossybox.

