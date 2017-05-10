Rethink has its first forecast of OTT video subscribers across Asia Pacific, which shows subscription revenues will reach $10 billion by 2021 from $6.5 billion today, reaching 200 million subscribers, twice that of 2016. Pure play SVoD services will dominate (at $6.29 billion) ahead of operator supplied services.

Asia Pacific is made up of a multitude of contrasting individual markets, making it fragmented and complex with broadband penetration above 50%, in some regions and below 10% in others.

China will make up 60% of SVoD revenue by 2021, but is low today, dominated by AVoD, with SVoD just introduced.

India is in second place behind China by number of OTT subscribers, reaching 14.6 million by 2021. Indonesia and Japan are close, with each increasing to 9.96 million and 8.1 million by 2021, respectively. We have further forecasts for Australia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan. This report is essential reading for any company considering entry into these core markets in Asia Pacific.

Operators mentioned in this report include: PCCW; Tata Sky, Videocon d2h, DishTV, Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Reliance Jio, MTNL, Vodafone India, BSNL, Tata Indicom; Telkom Indonesia, Indovision, PT First Media, XL Axiata; NTT DoCoMo, Jupiter Telecom, Sky Perfect TV, SoftBank, KDDI; Korea Telecom, SK Telecom, LG U+; Astro, Telkom Malaysia; Smart Communications, Globe Telecom; TrueVision; Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone.

Pure play SVoD OTT services mentioned include Netflix; Youku Tudou, iQiyi, Tencent Video, LeTV; Hooq; Amazon Video; iFlix; YuppTV, Hotstar, NexGTV, Spuul, Eros Now, BoxTV; Catchplay; Hulu, dTV; Pooq, Tving, Watcha Play.

The countries covered in this report account for around 3.3 billion of Asia Pacific's entire 4.4 billion population.

