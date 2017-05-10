

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's inflation slowed in April due to the timing of the Easter, Statistics Norway reported Wednesday.



Inflation eased unexpectedly to 2.2 percent in April from 2.4 percent in March. Economists had forecast the rate to rise slightly to 2.5 percent.



The decline in the annual growth was caused by Easter occurring in April this year compared to in March last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent compared to the expected growth of 0.5 percent. Increased airfare and prices on package holidays were the most important contributors.



Core inflation held steady at 1.7 percent in April. Month-on-month, core inflation remained at 0.3 percent.



EU harmonized inflation also eased in April, to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent. On month, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.1 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer prices declined in April from March due to lower prices on energy goods such as natural gas, electricity and refined petroleum products.



Month-on-month, producer prices slid 2.1 percent in April versus 1 percent drop in March. Producer prices advanced 12.8 percent annually, but slower than March's 16.1 percent increase.



