LiveU Partners with The Next Web to Power Social Command Centre at its Highly Lauded Conference

LiveU is working with The Next Web to continue to expand social media reach at the celebrated future-of-the-internet event, creating a plug-and-play studio

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With 15,000 attendees and winning the Best European Business Conference last year, The Next Web's (TNW) annual gathering of the great and good of the internet is set to expand its vital social media presence, partnering with LiveU, market-leading video over cellular company.

With speakers from across the online world - including Google Drive, Airbnb, Microsoft, Snapchat and Wired - the conference is now recognised as leading the way when it comes to our online future, including policymakers. Hosted once again in Amsterdam, 18-19th May, this is the 12th time the event has been held. Last year's conference drew great praise, not least from Gary Vaynerchuk, Founder, Vaynermedia, "An incredible line-up of speakers, and the setup and production of the conference was absolutely mind-blowing. I even paused mid-talk to applaud them because this event was off the charts," he said.

TNW Conference's social media team is led by Matt Navarra, award-winning social media Director who will co-ordinate 10 social media experts to produce a captivating experience for those following or engaging with the event online. Last year, the team generated nearly 450 million social impressions worldwide.

LiveU will help to drive that figure upwards by building a small, plug-and-play studio to create unique content. LiveU will set up and operate the studio, working with production team Stream My Event. TNW will use the studio to create a wide variety of content, including live video. The TNW Conference video team will also have access to two LiveU Solo, best-in-class plug-and-play live streaming bonding solution, designed for the online market

Wytze de Haan, Director of Events, TNW, said: "TNW Conference 2017 is going to be packed full of great speakers, insightful presentations and no doubt many unexpected memorable moments. Working with LiveU helps us become even more agile in order to capture such moments, and deliver them to our social audience at speed and in the highest quality possible. We expect the combination of LiveU's camera hardware and TNW Conference's beautiful event production will be a winning combination."

Ronen Artman, VP of Marketing with LiveU, said, "This conference is a dynamic, powerful event full of forward-thinking people dedicated to the future of the internet. Live video of course plays an increasing role in that future, as we are clearly seeing, and LiveU is central to that. We are very pleased to be an event partner."

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 2,000 customers in 80+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.

Contact: Joss Armitage

+44-7979-908-547

joss@jumppr.tv

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/509575/LiveU_TNW_Conference_2016.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/267684/liveu_logo.jpg