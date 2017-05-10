Fragrance Du Bois Forges Ahead

GENEVA, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Now a Major Independent Global Brand

Innovative and unique, Fragrance Du Bois has established itself as one of the most iconic brands on the international fragrance scene in less than five years.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508128/Fragrance_Du_Bois_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507087/Fragrance_Du_Bois_Retail.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507088/Oud_Essentials_Dual_Phase_Oil.jpg )



Using sustainably produced, 100% pure Oud in many of its signature creations, Fragrance Du Bois has not only captured the imagination of the fragrance cognoscenti, but has also attracted a legion of dedicated fans, fascinated by the brand's compelling back story and its evolution as a socially and environmentally conscious business model.

Fragrance Du Bois is not only ramping up its global expansion plans, but is set to announce another exciting association on its journey towards complete vertical integration.

The young perfume house is also setting benchmarks in modern business practices, sourcing ingredients of known provenance and producing them ethically and with respect for communities and the environment.

With many perfume brands around the world claiming to use real Oud in its expressions, few if any can boast the level of supply chain control that enables Fragrance Du Bois to guarantee exactly where the Oud it uses comes from, how it is produced and its level of quality.

The brand's 'Pure Oud, Pure Luxury' ethos is resonating among fragrance aficionados whose tastes and preferences are now being dictated by the need for a heightened consciousness and awareness in the products that they buy.

Having opened its first concept boutique in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2012, signature stores in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur followed a couple of years later.

The tail end of last year also saw significant expansion, as the brand established its presence in Milan, Doha, Marbella, Los Angeles, and Zurich, to name but a few, building on its success at the House of Jovoy in Paris.

2016 also saw Fragrance Du Bois opening another of its superbly designed and elegantly appointed flagship boutiques in Geneva, Switzerland, along the famous Rue du Rhône - often referred to as a luxury shopper's paradise.

"It's a relatively simple formula," said Fragrance Du Bois' Brand Director, Nicola Parker, in Geneva recently. "We have a huge advantage in the industry as we can guarantee the source, consistency and quality of our pure, sustainable Oud oil, thanks to our exclusive supply agreement with Asia Plantation Capital. They supported us when we started the business, and have been a constant source, if you excuse the play on words, of inspiration. We wouldn't be where we are today without them, but independence was always going to be something we strived for, and something that would enable us to expand as a company."

Fragrance Du Bois, recognising the almost limitless potential of the magical material that is Oud, cast its eye to other areas in the luxury goods market, and is set to announce its support and backing for a new skincare and accessories brand, Oud Essentials'. The relationship is set to be another jewel in the crown for the fragrance brand that has such a bright future.

Fragrance Du Bois will be supplying the expertise built up over several years, as well as a strategic investment in Oud Essentials' - The Real Oud Company - which is set to 'change the face of skincare' by including pure, organic Oud in all of its products. This will be the first time in the world that the substance has been used in the ultra-competitive market, and gives Oud Essentials a cutting-edge advantage in the industry.

Furthermore, Fragrance Du Bois will be supplying Oud Essentials with another world's first - a super-refined, purest of the pure active ingredient knowns as Oud Active+', which has powerful anti-ageing properties and a plethora of other health-giving and wellness attributes.

"I have been fascinated by Oud for many years," said Oud Essentials' founder and CEO, Europe, Jean-Marc Dufat, "and when I discovered that it wasn't being used in the skincare industry, I couldn't believe it. With all the incredible physical and psychoactive properties that it possesses, and the fact that countless generations and cultures have been using it for so many years - millennia, in fact - I knew that it would work and that we would be able to make a difference. Meeting the Fragrance Du Bois team, and exploring ideas was a major step in the evolution of our new brand, as we move towards our objective of touching the lives of millions of people around the world."

With Oud Essentials' preparing to sign a supply agreement with Fragrance Du Bois in the next few weeks, the future is looking positively radiant for the companies that can boast a sustainable, renewable, vertically integrated supply chain - with the core tenets of social and environmental awareness - that will be compelling for the ever-expanding breed of conscious consumers.

AboutFragrance Du Bois

FragranceDu Boisis a niche, luxury perfume house born from the richest essences of nature, crafted by fifth generation perfumers, from the 17th century French traditions of Grasse. At the heart of all Fragrance Du Bois' creations is its signature Oud that exudes the ultimate in luxury, being both distinctive and unique. All the Oud used by Fragrance Du Bois is produced on its own sustainably managed plantations, and is guaranteed to be ethically and sustainably sourced.

AboutOud Essentials

A new brand, a new face, and a new name in the global skincare industry, Oud Essentials enhances the remarkable properties and qualities of agarwood and Oud in a range of products that are designed to be part of a skincare regimen and an approach to a healthy lifestyle that embraces a story thousands of years in the making.

All the Oud used in the Oud Essentials range of products is sustainably sourced, ethically produced and has full approval and certification from CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora).