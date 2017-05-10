Coiled Tubing Market Size Worth $4.9 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcoiled tubing (CT) marketis expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally, declining oil production and increasing number of exploration & production activities are anticipated to drive the market growth in the next eight years. In addition, a shift in the trend for developing unconventional oil blocks globally, will boost the market demand.

Regulations in countries enhancing exploration & production activities will be a supporting factor for the market growth. Favorable initiatives by Chinese and the U.S. governments in the form of relaxed provision of FDI, tax incentives, and other financial aids is estimated to back up the industry growth. However, public concerns and several bans concerning harmful impacts of the technology mainly in countries such as South Africa, France, Tunisia, Romania, and Bulgaria are anticipated to remain key challenges for the industry players over the next few years.

Well intervention is a major service provided by CT technology. the service is carried out in to extend the life of a producing well by improving its performance. Some of the well intervention service includes well completion, well cleaning, and wireline. Sand clean out is the most common well intervention application. It is a complex process and requires pumping a fluid or gasses into the well.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Coiled Tubing (CT) Market Analysis By Services (Well Intervention (Well Completion, Well Cleaning), Drilling), By Operations (Circulation/ Deliquification, Pumping, Logging, Perforation), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/coiled-tubing-ct-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global coiled tubing market was worth USD 3.25 billion in 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025

Circulation operational segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

Offshore segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to newly discovered oil wells in the deep waters

North America was the largest market in 2015. It is expected to gain share on account of increasing E&P activities, particularly in the deep sea.

Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Weatherford International Inc, Archer Limited, Calfrac Well Services Ltd, Cudd Energy Services, Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., and C&J Energy Services, Inc. are the prime companies operating in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Grand View Research has segmented the global coiled tubing market on the basis of Service, operation, application and region:

Coiled Tubing Services Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Well Intervention Well Completion Well Cleaning Others Drilling Others

Coiled Tubing Operation Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Circulation/Deliquification Pumping Logging Perforation Others

Coiled Tubing Application Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Onshore Offshore

Coiled Tubing Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Russia Poland Asia Pacific China Australia Central & South America Argentina Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Algeria



