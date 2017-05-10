WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 09-May-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,209,006.28 10.5252
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1990000 USD 28,709,292.42 14.4268
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 24330 USD 421,425.02 17.3212
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,260,266.65 16.347
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,490,754.36 9.9858
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,221,464.46 9.9859
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2890000 EUR 38,711,168.93 13.3949
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,652.88 14.2216
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,237,466.55 17.2831
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,677,416.87 17.4285
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,707,143.75 12.193
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4340000 USD 79,174,266.95 18.2429
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,383,946.89 19.7707
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2635000 EUR 47,977,096.21 18.2076
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 191000 EUR 2,868,333.94 15.0175
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,583.99 15.0754
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,340,692.34 16.1529
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,345,808.90 18.6918
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,328,333.28 16.513
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,540,397.80 10.7335
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,303,192.07 18.6144
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 298,271.49 18.642
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,670,408.33 18.6816
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 09/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,179,035.89 16.9549
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,298,268.87 16.9545
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 24,209,749.50 14.241
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,415,418.66 17.9765
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,239,054.14 15.3728
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,261,871.01 10.4363
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,055,453.91 17.8613
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 172,258,171.10 15.3118
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 244,608.35 16.3072
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,821,967.51 5.7404
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,877,951.29 18.4198
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,019,629.35 15.6866
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 903,378.94 13.8981
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,535,463.78 17.3662
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 296,359.00 18.5224
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,634,370.37 18.6378
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,524,756.48 19.258
