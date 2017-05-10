

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production expanded for the second straight month but the pace of growth eased in March, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed 0.4 percent on a monthly basis following 1 percent rise in February. This was the second consecutive rise after falling 2.3 percent in January. Production was forecast to climb 0.3 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production growth increased to 2.8 percent in March from 2 percent in February. Economists had expected the rate to rise moderately to 2.5 percent.



The unadjusted industrial production index logged an annual growth of 7.6 percent, reversing February's 1.9 percent drop.



