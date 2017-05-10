SEATTLE, WA and SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - May 10, 2017) - DigitalTown, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGTW) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive operating agreement with the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CH&LA) to introduce DigitalTown's Smart Tourism platform across California.

The partnership calls for rollout of the DigitalTown Smart City platform for each of the major cities across California where residents and visitors can connect, share and transact locally. The first rollout will occur in Summer 2017 in San Diego, CA, utilizing the domain name SanDiego.city. This will be followed by cities across California, as well as a state-wide lodging discovery portal to help travelers book locally and to help visitors see California through local eyes.

Jennifer Flohr, Senior Vice President of CH&LA, commenting on the announcement explains, "I am very excited that CH&LA has partnered with DigitalTown. Their Smart City technology helps potential tourists from around the world discover the best lodging to meet their needs and will equip our member organizations to compete and win in the Digital Age."

Rob Monster, CEO of DigitalTown added, "The lodging industry in California has been quick to embrace emerging technologies. DigitalTown is pleased to partner with CH&LA during this time of significant innovation in the lodging industry."

Onboarding of lodging operators will begin in Summer 2017 through outreach to be coordinated through CH&LA. Under the agreement, lodging operators will be able to utilize DigitalTown's lodging booking platform without fixed costs. Lodging commissions are capped at just 12% and are shared with CH&LA.

DigitalTown will conduct onboarding sessions at the CH&LA annual meetings to be held in San Francisco on May 23 and Los Angeles on May 25. CH&LA and DigitalTown will also participate in the June 21-23 meeting of the International Society of Hotel Association Executives in Chicago where DigitalTown will have the opportunity to present to industry leaders from across the country.

For more information about DigitalTown's rollout in California, please contact Rob Monster, CEO of DigitalTown at rob@digitaltown.com or Jennifer Flohr at Jennifer@calodging.com.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGTW) powers Smart Cities to succeed in the Digital Age. The company provides turn-key hosted solutions to power "Digital Towns," which improve Quality of Life for residents and visitors through integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion and smart tourism for cities around the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.digitaltown.com.

About California Hotel and Lodging Association (CH&LA)

Recognized as one of the most influential state lodging associations throughout the country, the California Hotel & Lodging Association's mission is to protect the rights and interests of owners and operators and be their indispensable business resource. Established in 1893, to represent a burgeoning industry, CH&LA has built upon the goals and objectives first established in 1893. CH&LA continues to serve the unique interests of each segment of California's diverse lodging industry.

Safe Harbor Language: Any statements contained herein related to future events are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. DigitalTown, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect actual events.

