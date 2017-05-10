

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.On AG (EONGY.PK) Wednesday announced affirmed the full year 2017 forecast. The company said its net debt was reduced and equity was strengthened. Further E.On declared a dividend of 21 cents for 2016, an increase of 40 to 30 percent planned for 2017.



CEO Johannes Teyssen said 'The new energy world is full of opportunities and possibilities for our customers. They want to produce energy more cheaply and more ecologically and to share it with others. When it comes to energy, they want to decide for themselves. All of this is made possible by new technologies and energy partners like E.ON who can provide customers with innovative products and services.'



