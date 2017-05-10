Global $4.92 Billion Automotive Sunroof Market Growth and Demand Forecasts 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive sunroof market was valued at $4,924.5 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2016 - 2022.

The global automotive sunroof market is growing rapidly owing to increasing demand for premium cars. The premium car segment is gaining popularity in developing nations as the emerging economies of China, India, South Korea, and Thailand are eying rapid industrial growth and increasing disposable income, which is fueling the demand of automotive sunroof in premium car segment, and also offering an attracting market for various OEMs in these regions.

Global automotive sunroof market is driven by growing need to control light inside vehicle, growing demand for premium cars, and greater glass surface area in automobiles, including larger sunroofs. Additionally, development of technology for reducing cost and expanding functionality of sunroof glasses and increasing consumer preference towards automotive sunroof vehicles in developing nations are further boosting the demand for automotive sunroof in the global market. The trend witnessed in the market are developing sunroofs with built-in solar cells, significant investment in reducing noise sources and improving level of passenger comfort, and customer preference towards a more open interior space, and better protection from sun glare for comfort sunroofs.

Consumers now expect an increasingly high level of comfort in their cars, particularly where air conditioning and sun roof are concerned. Such equipment is no longer the exclusive domain of luxury cars. As the market is becoming increasingly competitive, vehicle makers are using sunroofs and other roof systems to help differentiate the product offering to customers. It is expected that during the coming years, half of all new cars sold will have some type of altered roof system, such as convertibles, retractable hardtops, full glass sliding sunroofs or traditional sunroof. The demand for sunroof as an after sales market has also contributed to the growth of the global automotive sunroof market. Almost any vehicle can be equipped later with a roof system, this also applies to older models. Given the increasing popularity of quality roof systems, it is also increasing the aftermarket sunroof selling appeal. As large number of users prefer a car with a sunroof as compared to the cars without a sunroof, the car manufacturers are integrating optional or built in sunroof into medium or premium range cars, which is resulting in overall increase in demand of automotive sunroof globally.

Some of the major companies operating in the global automotive sunroof market include:

Webasto Se

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V

Inteva Products, Llc

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Meritor Inc.

Corning Inc.

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Automotive Sunroof Company

Johnan America , Inc.

