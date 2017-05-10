

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech inflation eased more than expected in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Wednesday.



Inflation came in at 2 percent in April, slower than March's 2.6 percent, which was the highest since November 2012. Economists had forecast inflation to slow moderately to 2.3 percent.



Prices of goods in total advanced 1.7 percent and prices of services by 2.8 percent, data showed.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat again compared to the expected growth of 0.3 percent.



A growth of prices in 'clothing and footwear' was offset by a decrease in prices in 'food and non-alcoholic beverages' and 'alcoholic beverages and tobacco'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX