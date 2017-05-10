Contract Research Organization moves to new office in Boston, the top life science hub in the U.S.

KCR, a full service contract research organization, has announced today that it will be moving to a new office in Boston, MA, United States. The move is another milestone in the company strategy to be closer to partners and clients at the heart of the East Coast biotech and pharma hub.

"We are very excited about the new location in Boston and the ability to serve our U.S. clients on the same ground," said Mike Jagielski, CEO President of KCR. "Boston is home to many life sciences companies, and we are proud to be part of this community."

The Boston area is a top pharma and biopharma hub with Massachusetts ranked the most innovative U.S. state by Bloomberg (Dec, 2016). The new KCR office, located at Rowes Wharf downtown, translates into a perfect location to support innovative R&D projects.

"KCR continues its growth strategy by expanding its capacities to provide clients with customized, reliable and high-quality clinical research services," added Mr. Jagielski. "With our new Boston location, our US presence as well as our strong East West footprint across 20 countries in Europe, we are uniquely positioned to engage in the most challenging clinical research studies. This is another extraordinary achievement, given our 20th anniversary being celebrated in 2017," he summarized.

The new KCR office is located at Rowes Wharf 30, Boston, MA 02110, Suite 403. If you would like to learn more about KCR's services, please contact Joanna Lewandowska, PR Marketing, at joanna.lewandowska@kcrcro.com.

About KCR

KCR is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing clinical development solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. More than 300 professionals support clients with full-service capabilities across our three main service areas: Trial Execution (TE), Functional Service Provision (FS) and Late Phase (LP). Focusing on knowledge, quality and innovation, KCR offers reliable, customized and fast solutions to fulfill the clients' needs. The company's geographical set up suits perfectly to deliver optimized trial execution strategies. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, KCR operates across 20 countries in Europe, Asia as well as the U.S. This year the company celebrates its 20th anniversary. For more information, visit www.kcrcro.com.

KCR: We see human behind every number.

