Emerging Smart Grid Markets Outlook 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

A study of the leading 50 emerging market countries for smart grid infrastructure investment over the period 2017-2027 (227-pages + PowerPoint + dataset).

These 50 countries are projected to invest $268bn in smart grid infrastructure - including smart metering (AMI), distribution automation and other market segments - over the next decade. The study includes profiles of each of the 50 countries, an analysis of the key vendors and their market shares and regional forecasts by segment.

The Emerging Markets Smart Grid: Outlook 2017 is the sixth edition of its annual emerging markets smart grid overview. This study looks ahead over the next decade to project where smart grid infrastructure investment will occur in developing countries. To-date, most smart grid investment has been concentrated in developed countries. This mainly includes countries in North America, Western Europe, and East Asia.

These markets represent over 75% of the current installed base of smart meters and many of the pioneering distribution automation, analytics, home energy management, and other smart grid initiatives. But many countries in the rest of the developing world are positioning themselves to quickly catch up. The 50 countries in this study have all begun to explore smart grid deployments, and in many cases have advanced regulatory frameworks and extensive pilot projects in place. With GDP growth rates more than double those in the developed world (5.1% per year from 2017 - 2021), these 50 countries will have the funds available to undertake significant grid modernizations.



Key questions answered in this study:



- What are the key themes for the global smart grid market in 2017?

- How will new LPWAN standards affect emerging market deployments?

- Which tenders are expected for 2017 and which tenders are stalling?

- What smart grid activity took place in emerging markets in 2016 and what is expected for 2017?

- Who were the leading international vendors in emerging markets? What is their market share in emerging markets? Who are the most important local vendors?

- What is the forecast market for AMI, distribution automation, wide area measurement, home energy management, and IT in each emerging market region?

- How do emerging markets compare with developed countries in forecast deployments?

- Which countries were most active in developing smart grid-related policies and which countries took a step back?



Key Topics Covered:



i. Executive Summary



1. Themes for 2017

1.1 Theme 1: M&A activity

1.2 Theme 2: New LPWAN communication standards

1.3 Theme 3: Even as deployments begin to take off, the major utilities are still open

1.4 Theme 4: Tenders in some emerging market countries are dragging

1.5 Update on 2016 themes



2. Global overview

2.1 Smart meter potential in emerging markets

2.2 Developments in 2016

2.3 Business case drivers

2.4 Regulatory drivers



3. Emerging markets smart grid market forecast



4. Vendor activity

4.1 Leading meter hardware vendors

4.2 Leading communications-only vendors

4.3 Local and other metering vendors

4.4 Leading distribution automation vendors



5. Regional and country summaries



6. BRICS



7. Central & Eastern Europe



8. Eurasia



9. Latin America



10. Middle East & North Africa



11. South Asia



12. Southeast Asia



13. Sub-Saharan Africa



14. Appendix



