Contrast Injector Market Worth 636.1 Million USD by 2021

According to a new market research report " Contrast Injector Market by Product (Injector Systems (CT Injector, MRI Injector), Consumables (Injector Head, Tubing), Accessories), & Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets', this report studies the global market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 636.1 Million by 2021 from USD 445.5 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Browse 69 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Contrast Injector Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/contrast-injector-market-96046959.html

The report analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

The global contrast injector market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

On the basis of product, the contrast injector market is categorized into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. In 2016, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the contrast injector market. This growth is mainly attributed to the recurring use of consumables in diagnostic procedures to maintain hygienic conditions. The injector systems segment is further divided into CT injector systems, MRI injector systems, and angiography injector systems. In 2016, the CT injector systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. The MRI injector systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The consumables segment is further divided into injector heads, syringes, tubing, and other consumables (scan bags, valves, vials, and spikes). In 2016, the injector heads segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the consumables market. The injector heads segment is further categorized into single head injectors, dual head injectors, and syringeless injectors. The single head injectors segment is expected to command the largest share of the market, in 2016. The syringeless injectors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the contrast media injector market is segmented into radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology. In 2016, the radiology segment is estimated to command the largest share of the contrast injector market. The interventional cardiology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players in the global contrast injector market include Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), Guerbet Group (France), Medtron AG (Germany), ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), AngioDynamics (U.S.), Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd. (China), VIVID IMAGING (China), and Apollo RT Co., Ltd. (China).

