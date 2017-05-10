

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.06 billion in March from EUR 964.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the deficit was EUR 652.6 million.



Both exports and imports grew by 15.9 percent and 14.8 percent, respectively in March from a year earlier.



During the first quarter of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.32 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 1.96 billion in the same period of 2016.



