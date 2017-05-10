The Italian fund announced the closing of its third financing round. To date, the fund has raised approximately €210 million.

Italy-based asset management and banking company Tages Group announced that its solar fund Tages Helios has raised €55 million ($59.9 million) in its third financing round.

The foundation Fondazione Cariplo and Italian insurance company Eurovita joined the fund's existing investors in the latest round. Tages Group has said that it will use the funds for further acquisition of solar power generation assets in ...

